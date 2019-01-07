Zagg launches new iPad and iPad Pro keyboard case lineup with backlit keys, Apple Pencil storage, more

Zagg has today announced a new lineup of keyboard cases for both iPad and iPad Pro. The new options range to meet the needs of a variety of tastes and functionality and include the Slim Book Go, Rugged Book Go, and Messenger Folio.

Zagg announced the new iPad and iPad Pro Bluetooth keyboard cases in a press release:

ZAGG, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Slim Book™ Go, Rugged Book™ Go, and Messenger Folio™ keyboards for select iPad and iPad Pro models. ZAGG’s latest keyboard solutions feature a protective, yet lightweight design that boasts backlit, laptop-style keys for ultimate productivity in today’s on-the-go world.

Slim Book Go

As the name implies, this is Zagg’s take on a sleek, yet protective keyboard case for iPad. It offers a detachable keyboard and multiple viewing angles.

It also features seven colors for the backlit laptop style keys and integrated storage for Apple Pencil.

Slim Book Go is available now for the 9.7-inch iPad for $100. The 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro versions are coming soon at $100 and $130, respectively.

Rugged Book Go

This iPad keyboard case offers up more robust protection like 6.6-foot drop protection while retaining the key features of the Slim Book Go.

The ZAGG Rugged Book Go includes the same popular features of the Slim Book Go but adds the same superior level of drop protection as our other rugged products. The durable TPU-wrapped case can withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet. The ZAGG Rugged Book Go will be available this spring for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Zagg’s Rugged Book Go for the 11-inch iPad Pro will sell for $150 this spring.

Messenger Folio

The Messenger Folio keyboard case drops backlit keys, but offers lightweight protection, laptop-style keys, two viewing angles, Apple Pencil storage, and a fabric design.

The ZAGG Messenger Folio provides a lightweight protective case that features a fabric cover for an added splash of style. A simple, intuitive design with a magnetic lock closure secures the keyboard when not in use while spacious, laptop-style keys deliver a comfortable, natural typing experience. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges2 and keeps users connected wherever they go. Additional features include a tab that holds the Apple Pencil and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes. The ZAGG Messenger Folio will be available in February for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The Messenger Folio will go for $70 and be available starting next month.

