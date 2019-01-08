9to5Toys Lunch Break: two Sonos Play:1 Speakers + $30 GC $298, iTunes Movies from $1, Leviton Smart Dimmer Switch $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score two Sonos Play:1 Speakers + $30 Amazon Gift Card for $298 shipped
This week’s best iTunes deals: Books made into movies $8, Sopranos complete series $49, more
Leviton’s Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Dimmer Switch gets a 20% price cut to $40 shipped
Apple Watch deals abound this morning w/ Series 3 from $230, Series 4 starting at $385
Apple Watch Sport Bands w/ Case for $5 in various colors via Amazon
Give your Apple Watch a new leather band for $8 shipped via Amazon
Milanese Loop bands from $4 deliver new style to your Apple Watch in this Amazon sale
Twelve South’s latest iPhone accessories are on sale: Powerpic Qi Charger $53, cases, more
Cover your 9.7-inch iPad w/ the leather Twelve South BookBook for $49 (Reg. $80)
Organize your cables and more w/ the Twelve South CaddySack, now $40 (20% off)
Take up $280 off Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro (tax savings select states)
Fantastical 2 is back at its all-time low from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Last Voyage’s cosmic iOS adventure and puzzles now FREE for very first time (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 10000mAh Power Bank w/ built-in Lightning Cable $15, more
- Grab an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $40 at Amazon today (Reg. up to $60)
- Wrangle your home theater w/ the Caavo Universal Control Center for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Brother’s P-touch Label Maker features a QWERTY Keyboard at $35 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Kwikset intros Halo Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Lock, budget-focused Aura option at CES 2019
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- The Nemeio E ink keyboard looks to shake things up with customizable, app-specific layouts
- Improve your podcast’s audio quality w/ the Monoprice Recording Station at $49 (30% off)
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming gear w/ new UltraWide monitors and more at CES
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Switch $20, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $47, more
- Extend your Xbox Live Gold membership today by 6 months for just $21 (Reg. up to $40)
- Anker shows off new SoundCore lineup of speakers, Chromecast-powered projector at CES
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Radiant One, Sky Aces, Star RoverHD, more
- Give the popular MyProtein Impact Whey a try for the new year: 11-lbs. for $47 (Reg. $90)
- Enjoy healthier meals with Antioxidant Organic Super Foods from $10 at Amazon
- Cook meals to perfection with this $15 T-Fal 10-inch Sauté Pan (Reg. up to $30)
- Resistance bands, waist trainers and more are on sale from $12.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Montblanc & more from $40 in Jomashop’s New Year’s Sale
- Abercrombie’s sprucing up your wardrobe with deals from $17 on outerwear, jeans, more
- Joe’s New Balance New Year, New Savings Event has deals on shoes & apparel from $27
- L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, shoes & more from $20
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 08, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped
Key by Amazon introduces new in-garage delivery option, first Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt and more
New Year, New Reads: our top five books for January 2019
- The GE Kitchen Hub packs a 27-inch touch screen, Google Assistant, and more
- HUAWEI’s MateBook 13 takes on the MacBook Air w/ a quad-core i7, dedicated graphics, more
- NVIDIA begins certifying certain Freesync monitors for use with its G-SYNC technology
- Hisense shows off new two-panel ULED TVs at CES w/ Android TV and Roku platforms
- New Alien: Blackout mobile game set to continue the events of Isolation on iOS/Android [Video]
- ViewSonic’s X Series Projectors bring 4K, Alexa, & Assistant control to your home theater
- Vintage meets modern on new Kodak Smile Instant Camera and Printer at CES
- Ubtech lends its bipedal Walker robot a pair of hands and showcases new Cruzr at CES
- The new Tablo Quad DVR skips the commercials for you, supports 8TB of storage
- Blue goes pro at CES 2019 with the new $100 Ember XLR mic
- TP-Link debuts new Wi-Fi 6 routers including Deco X10 Mesh System touting 1.95Gbps speeds
- Incase takes the wraps off new environmentally-friendly MacBook sleeves and organizers
- Vizio’s lineup of 2019 TVs are better than ever with Quantum Color, ultra bright panels and more
- JBL unveils new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at CES, along with gesture-controlled PartyBox
- Acer’s Swift 7 laptop offers small bezels, Thunderbolt 3, more
- TP-Link expands its Kasa lineup with new AI-powered cameras, outlets and more
- Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and more
- SOL Republic intros Shadow Fusion Headset w/ built-in Tile tracking at CES 2019 + more
- You have to see Samsung’s new minimalist Space display arriving at CES next week
- LEGO debuts new 3,100-piece ‘Welcome to Apocalypseburg!’ set with 12 Minifigures and more
- ARRIS announces the ‘world’s first’ Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 11,000Mbps mesh Wi-Fi system
- Watch out Samsung, ADATA’s upcoming external USB-C SSD offers 1000MB/s performance
- Amazon Family: Free Prime member perk with extra discounts on diapers, more
- Echo Dot Diary: Five accessories I’m using with my new Alexa-powered home
- New year, new gear: our top at-home workout accessories for under $50
- The new Retro Fighters N64 Controllers upgrade the classic form-factor, now up for pre-order
- Here’s our first official look at 20 upcoming The LEGO Movie 2 Collectible Minifigures
- Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100