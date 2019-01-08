Xiaomi launches even more blatant AirPods clone – with matte black variant

Apple clone-maker Xiaomi launched its $29 AirDots back in November, true wireless in-ear headphones whose branding and white color were an obvious play on AirPods. Details have today emerged of an even more blatant AirPods clone, copying Apple’s ‘stick’ design …

The original product seems to have been marketed under both AirDots and Freedom Buds names, and things get even more confusing with the latest model. These are being variously called AirDots Pro, Freedom Buds Pro and Mi Air.

MySmartPrice got hold of renders of the AirDots Pro above), and says that the specs seems impressive.

The Mi Air Bluetooth earbuds utilize a 7mm neodymium driver with a titanium sound chamber for impressive audio quality. Xiaomi’s latest earbuds also support the AAC codec and come with ENC noise reduction technology to suppress environmental noise. When it comes to battery life, Xiaomi claims the Mi Air earbuds can provide up to 10 hours of continuous usage. Thanks to fast charging support, it only takes 1 hour for a full charge. You can also get around 70 minutes of usage from a short 10 minute charge.

We can also expect the same True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and Bluetooth 5.0 support seen in the earlier model.

While the white version is clearly aimed at those who want the AirPods look, Xiaomi is also offering a matte black variant.

Xiaomi has a press event on January 11, where it is likely to officially launch the new AirPods clone. Pricing is expected to be CNY399 ($58) – but like the original version, may only go on sale in China.

The true wireless in-ear headphone market is now a highly competitive one, with models available at all price levels. Apple’s own AirPods are relatively expensive at $159 (or less), but there are more expensive models offering better audio quality. My own recommendation are the Master & Dynamic MW07.

