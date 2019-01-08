HomePass, the app for managing HomeKit setup codes, adds Apple Watch support, PDF export, more

Last year, we told you about HomePass for HomeKit, an app that makes it easy to store and keep track of your HomeKit eight-digit setup codes. Now, HomePass has been updated with a few notable features.

HomePass is useful for keeping track of your various HomeKit setup codes, something that Apple doesn’t yet offer through its own Home app. The key change in today’s HomePass update is support for generating 100% scannable text and QR codes.

Building on this, HomePass for HomeKit is adding Apple Watch support. This means that you can view your stored HomeKit device codes on your Apple Watch, then scan them into the Home app itself using your iPhone.

Additionally, today’s update adds support for exporting your HomeKit codes to a PDF on iCloud. There is also support for automatic PDF backup, which means a PDF will upload to iCloud Drive after every change, ensuring you always have a complete list of your HomeKit codes accessible from anywhere.

Here is the full changelog for HomePass version 1.4:

Apple Watch app for scanning devices back into HomeKit

100% scannable text and QR codes based on the same font Apple uses

Export to PDF for printing/backup

Automatic PDF backup on changes, keeping the last five changes in iCloud Drive

For more details on how HomePass is useful for HomeKit, read our initial coverage of the app here. It’s available as a $2.99 download on the App Store.

