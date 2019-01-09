Video: Hands-on with Shure’s MV88+ iPhone Video Kit

When it comes to using your iPhone as a mobile video rig, you’ll find a variety of products from stabilizers to lenses to external lighting. Few solutions, however, put a strong emphasis on audio. Microphone manufacturer Shure hopes to change the status quo with its new MV88+ Video Kit, a collection of accessories designed to help you create professional videos with great sounding audio.

12" MacBook

At the heart of Shure’s new video kit is a revised version of its MV88 microphone, a portable stereo mic we reviewed back in 2016. While the original mic interfaced with your iPhone through an integrated Lightning connector, Shure is launching an updated design intended to be mounted on top of your device with a shoe mount and ¼-inch thread. This means you’ll be able to use the microphone with more products than just an iPhone. On the back is a headphone jack for audio monitoring and a USB connection. USB-C and Lightning cables are included in the box.

The video kit also includes a Manfrotto Pixi mini tripod with a clamp for tabletop or handheld use of your iPhone during recording, and a carrying case for cables and accessories. The tripod doesn’t offer any stabilization capabilities, but the legs fold together to become a grip.

Shure says that the kit really shines when using its Shure MOTIV iOS apps. Dedicated apps for video and audio recording enable extra customization of your scene and granular control of the MV88 microphone’s recording pattern. Adjusting recording width can make a dramatic difference when filming an interview or live performance, as a physical range of sound can be targeted.

The MV88+ Video Kit is available now for $249. Shure’s previous MV88 mic is still available for $149 and Manfrotto’s Pixi can be picked up for $34.99, meaning the kit is significantly more expensive than if you purchased similar components separately. However, if the flexibility of the new microphone design is valuable to you, the MV88+ might be an appealing solution.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: