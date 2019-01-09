Native Union unveils unique Terrazzo Collection including iPhone case and dual coil Qi charger

Native Union has announced new versions of its dual coil Dock Wireless Charger and Clic case for iPhone XS and XS Max today with the Terrazzo Collection. The new iPhone accessories certainly stand out as unique options in a crowded market of wireless chargers and cases.

The Terrazzo Collection uses a composite called Jesmonite to achieve the look and feel of a real marble finish, and is more environmentally friendly.

From Native Union’s press release:

The Terrazzo Collection has been handcrafted using Jesmonite, a young home material invented as an environmentally friendly alternative in 1984 that continues to have a major impact on the contemporary design world. Available in Black and Rose, the bold patterned finish creates an eye-catching look for a design that withstands time.

Dock Wireless Charger Terrazzo Edition

The sharp terrazzo design has been applied to Native Union’s Dock Wireless Charger. It offers dual coils for both portrait and landscape charging.

It is Qi certified and offers the full 7.5W for iPhones and up to 10W output for other smartphones. The wireless charger also features built-in temperature control to protect devices from overheating.

The new Terrazzo Collection Dock Wireless Charger comes in black and rose and is priced at $149. It will be available from early next week direct from Native Union.

Clic Terrazzo iPhone Case

The Clic Terrazzo features a simple geometric design with the slick marble finish. Native Union says this case is slim and lightweight while still offering protection for your iPhone XS or XS Max. Clic Terrazzo also comes in black and rose and will be available starting next week for $59.

Check out more from Native Union on its website and Amazon storefront.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

