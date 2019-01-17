9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad $237, Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones $265, Wemo HomeKit Dimmer $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale for $237 shipped (Reg. $329)
Amazon takes $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros
Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones offer best-in-class ANC, more for $265 (Reg. $349)
The HomeKit-enabled Wemo Smart Dimmer is now $50 at Amazon
Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are currently $200 off (Tax savings in select states)
Apple Watch Series 3 still gets the job done from $229 in various styles
Pick up a stainless steel Apple Watch link band in various colors for $13.50
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes desktop chargers, audio, Lightning cables and more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Great Soundtracks from $7, 4K sale, $1 rental, more
The dystopian Beholder surveillance sim drops to just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Create your next motion picture on iOS w/ Vizzywig HD Classic: $8 (Reg. $20+)
Hyper shows off USB-C Hub for iPad Pro, 40% off preorders
MORE NEW DEALS:
Upgrade your home security w/ the August Smart Lock Pro for $170 (Reg. $225+)
- Home Depot’s 1-day Ring sale offers deals on cameras, floodlights and more
- Prep for taxes and more w/ the AirPrint-enabled HP OfficeJet Printer at $100 (Reg. $130)
- TP-Link’s 802.11ac Tri-Band Router rocks up to 5400Mbps speeds: $180 (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 6000mAh Power Bank w/ Lightning Cable $20, more
- Amazon turns Alexa into your own personal professional newscaster with latest update
- Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse delivers productivity anywhere you go for $44
- Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat works with Siri at $129 shipped (25% off)
- Enhance your everyday carry w/ Kensington’s MacBook Backpack at $15 shipped ($20 off)
- H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software includes a 5% bonus on your return, now $23 via Amazon
- Save 40% on Motorola’s Moto X4 64GB Smartphone, now on sale for $250 shipped
- Get your retro game on with the Arcade1Up Asteroids Machine at a new low of $163 (Reg. $299)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, Ni No Kuni II Collector’s $80, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Remote Drive, more
- Nintendo Switch Console Bundles up to $70 off: Super Smash, Pokemon, Mario Bros. U, more
- Sinclair Broadcasting launches FREE live/VOD STIRR streaming service for Apple TV & more
- The cast-aluminum/metal Bella Electric Food Slicer is down to $30 for today only (Reg. $60)
- Gourmia SmartPot Cooker w/ LCD display drops to just $50 shipped (Reg. $80+, Today only)
- Breathe new life into your knives w/ Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener for $90 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Rolling Utility Carts hit the Amazon low for today only, starting from $37.50 (25% off)
- Get ready to chomp & roar with this Jurassic World Velociraptor Mask for $28 shipped (20% off)
- Upgrade the home workshop w/ today’s Gold Box Yost Vice sale from $21 shipped (Reg. $44+)
- L.L. Bean cuts 25% off your order, including winter boots & outerwear from $19
- Kate Spade elevates your winter wardrobe with an extra 30% off select handbags, wallets, more
- Timex takes up to 50% off select watches during its End of Season Sale with styles from $30
- ASICS up to 50% off running shoes, apparel & more from $20
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
The new Nordstrom x Away Luggage Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works
- Report says 16M homes now get OTA content, here are the best antennas to join the movement
- Sony announces the next-generation a6400 mirrorless camera with a flip around screen
- Computer Mouse ingeniously turns a Raspberry Pi Zero into an all-in-one machine
- Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
- Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
- The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titles including Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming service with ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for $3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019