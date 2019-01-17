Apple increases ‘health’ related hiring as job openings rise 400% since 2017

Apple has been slowly but surely growing hiring rates for jobs related to “health” fields. The company’s job openings with the word specifically mentioned in the career title have increased 400% as the company continues to view health as its “greatest contribution to mankind”.

According to new data by Thinknum, Apple has 75 open job listings with the word “health” in the career title, as compared to just 15 openings in October 2017.

The data comes off Apple’s continued expansion into the health fields as CEO Tim Cook has made it abundantly clear that health is a primary focus. Cook even went so far as to offer up a rare Apple-approved tease, hinting at an upcoming “new” service by the company customers might see this year.

On services, you will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t wanna tell you about what they are and I’m not gonna forecast precisely, the ramps and so forth. But they’re things that we feel really great about, that we’ve been working on for multiple years.

At this point, it’s clear Health has been the killer app on Apple Watch, and the breakout success of fitness related software and hardware for Apple has definitely help lead to the increase.

A chart visualizing the hiring data follows, via Thinknum

While hiring rates having been growing on and off since 2017, the beginning of 2018 truly sparked Apple’s hiring surge.

As for where all these new employees are going, the data shows 32 listings are for “software and services”, with 20 headed towards “hardware”. The remaining 23 are split between “corporate functions”, “operations and supply chain”, “marketing” and “design”.

Perhaps the most interesting opening is for “Next-Generation Health Sensor Algorithm Engineer”, which has been listed since early November of last year.

Further, Thinknum speculates that because a handful of recent listings have keywords related to QA (quality assurance), Apple might be in the final product testing phase of a new health related product.

Maybe it ties into the new service Cook was hinting at? Currently, only Cupertino knows, but let us know what you think Apple might be planning for 2019 in the comments section below!

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: