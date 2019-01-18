Microsoft tells users to switch to iOS or Android as Windows Phone set for obsoletion

Microsoft is admitting smartphone defeat and is now officially urging any remaining Windows 10 Mobile users to switch to an iOS or Android device instead.

In an End of Support document spotted by Thurrott, Microsoft notifies users that Windows 10 Mobile will cease to receive new security updates after December 10, 2019.

The page, entitled “Windows 10 Mobile End of Support: FAQ“, answers a range of questions with headers such as “What does end of support mean for customers?” and “Will my device continue to work after December 10, 2019?”. However, Microsoft’s recommendation to customers comes under the section “What should Windows 10 Mobile customers do now?”

With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device. Microsoft’s mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices.

The company is further acknowledging its AI Cortana is no longer in head-to-head competition with Alexa and Google’s Assistant, rather looking to integrate with the popular platforms rather than fight against them.

Cortana needs to be that skill for anybody who’s a Microsoft 365 subscriber. You should be able to use it on Google Assistant, you should be able to use it on Alexa, just like how you use our apps on Android and iOS so that’s at least how we want to think about where it’ll go. — Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

The end of Microsoft’s Windows mobile platform has been a long time coming. In October 2017, the company’s own Joe Belfiore took to Twitter to effectively signal the end of the platform, citing low app availability and lack of interest from the developer community.

We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ https://t.co/ePsySxR3LB — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

Also in 2017, the NYPD was forced to recall 36,000 Windows Phones and replace them with iPhones, after previous acknowledgment that Microsoft mobile support would be ending eventually.

How do you feel about Microsoft formally urging any remaining users to switch platforms? Tell us in the comments section below!

Relevant stories:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: