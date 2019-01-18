Magic Keyboard’s slim design meets mechanical keyboard with the wireless Keychron K1 for Mac with dedicated Siri key
A new mechanical keyboard made for Mac has officially launched with what looks like some compelling features. The Keychron K1 is a slim mechanical wireless keyboard with a RGB backlit Mac key layout and it even includes a Siri button.
Keychron saw success on Kickstarter getting its K1 slim mechanical keyboard to production a bit ago, and now the company has officially launched the new product.
Even though it has a more blocky look and feel than Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the K1 is more slim and minimal that most mechanical keyboards on the market.
Keychron K1 features:
- Wireless, can connect up to 3 devices at the same time
- Low profile Blue switches
- 18mm ultra-slim body
- Space gray color
- Includes all the Mac function keys and dedicated Siri key
- Choose from 87 single LED backlit keys, 87 RGB backlit, or 104 RGB backlit
- Recharges via USB-C
- Starts at $74
Depending on which version you pick, the Keychron K1 ranges in price from $74-$94, pretty reasonable if it is indeed a solid product. We’ll test out the K1 soon and report back if this slim Mac mechanical wireless keyboard is worth picking up.
Keychron also makes a Windows version. Orders for the K1 are shipping out this month, read more about the Keychron K1 here.
