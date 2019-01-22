Netflix for iOS launches Instagram integration to let users share movies and TV shows in their Stories

Netflix has today launched a new integration that allows Instagram Stories users to include linked artwork for its movies and TV shows directly in posts. This works for Netflix’s original content as well as content from third-party studios.

Reported by Variety, Netflix rolled out the new Instagram Stories share option today.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We hope our members enjoy this new feature!”

With the new option Netflix isn’t allowing users to share actual footage from its content library, but rather the artwork of movies and TV shows. With Instagram Stories, users can add text, stickers, and more.

When sharing content from Netflix to Instagram Stories, the artwork will link to back to the movie or TV show on the streaming platform to easily access the recommendations. This option joins the previously available option of sharing Netflix content to Twitter, Facebook’s Messenger, and more.

The Instagram integration is only available for Netflix on iOS for now, but the company told Variety that it is working on adding the same support to its Android app as well.

In related news, last week Netflix announced its biggest price hike yet. Two days later, it said it’s focused on the customer experience and isn’t worried about competitors like Amazon, Disney, or Apple.

