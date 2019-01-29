Apple announces Q1 2019 revenue of $84.3b following revision down from $89-93b

Apple’s earnings day has arrived, and despite massive revenue and profit in the billions, it’s a bit of a different quarter for Apple for a few reasons. For starters, today’s earnings results mark the first time Apple is choosing not to break down revenue by iPhone, iPad, and Mac categories. And Apple already issued a rare guidance revision, lowering revenue guidance from between $89 billion and $93 billion to $84 billion.

With final results out, Apple has reported $84.3 billion in revenue and $19.97 billion in profit during the holiday quarter. During the same quarter a year ago, Apple reported $88.3 billion in revenue and $20.1 billion in profit. The two-year compare gives more perspective, when Apple reported $78.4 billion in revenue and $17.89 billion in profit.

Apple forecasts revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion over the next quarter — one in which it will be up against a $61.1 billion revenue compare year over year and $52.9 billion two years ago. Read on for the full report:

CEO Tim Cook had this to say:

While CFO Luca Maestri added this:

Apple’s stock is up in after hours trading, thanks in large part to the revenue miss now being baked into the stock price which has recovered since the miss announcement. Apple’s revenue forecast for next quarter is a slight decline, showing that Apple expects to see another quarter without revenue growth, but the dip is a small percentage.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Apple’s earnings call with investors, which takes place at the top of the hour.

Apple Reports First Quarter Results

Services, Mac and Wearables Set New All-Time Revenue Records EPS Reaches All-Time High at $4.18

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended December 29, 2018. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $84.3 billion, a decline of 5 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $4.18, up 7.5 percent. International sales accounted for 62 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Revenue from iPhone® declined 15 percent from the prior year, while total revenue from all other products and services grew 19 percent. Services revenue reached an all-time high of $10.9 billion, up 19 percent over the prior year. Revenue from Mac® and Wearables, Home and Accessories also reached all-time highs, growing 9 percent and 33 percent, respectively, and revenue from iPad® grew 17 percent.

“While it was disappointing to miss our revenue guidance, we manage Apple for the long term, and this quarter’s results demonstrate that the underlying strength of our business runs deep and wide,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Our active installed base of devices reached an all-time high of 1.4 billion in the first quarter, growing in each of our geographic segments. That’s a great testament to the satisfaction and loyalty of our customers, and it’s driving our Services business to new records thanks to our large and fast-growing ecosystem.”

“We generated very strong operating cash flow of $26.7 billion during the December quarter and set an all-time EPS record of $4.18,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We returned over $13 billion to our investors during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Our net cash balance was $130 billion at the end of the quarter, and we continue to target a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 second quarter:

• revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion • gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent • operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion • other income/(expense) of $300 million • tax rate of approximately 17 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2019 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PST on January 29, 2019 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investors relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

