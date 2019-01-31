Apple hiring rates show ‘streaming’ careers increasing as launch looms

As Apple seeks a company-wide transition from being known primarily as the iPhone maker to a Services provider, hiring for its IMG (Interactive Media Group) has hit a peak in January, with over 40 openings available. Further, job titles including the word “streaming” have slowly increased.

As of writing, Apple has seven streaming related engineering jobs open. The only non-engineering “streaming” role is for “Manager (AVCN) AV/VC and Internal Streaming”, while the rest fall under “Media Streaming Engineer”, “Streaming Media Engineer” and “Video Streaming Software Quality Engineer”.

From Apple’s career listing:

Apple’s Interactive Media Group (IMG) is looking for a dedicated and hardworking engineer to join our streaming media playback team. This technology powers the streaming media experiences on all of Apple’s platforms (iPhones/iPads, Apple TV, and macOS) by building on core technologies and frameworks such as Core Media, AVFoundation.

As for career listings within Apple’s IMG, there were 42 openings as of mid-January within the department. According to Thinknum , IMG is responsible for building the core platform required for the upcoming service, which at this point, must be launching sooner rather than later.

According to a recent report , Apple might be targeting April for a global launch of the rumored service.

