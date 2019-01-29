Apple touts Services growth with 85M monthly active Apple News users, 50M paid Apple Music subscribers, 1.4 billion active devices, more

During Apple’s Q1 2019 earnings call today, Tim Cook shared updates on how some of the company’s Services have been growing including details on Apple News, Apple Pay, Apple Music, and more. This comes as Apple reported 19% Services growth YoY for a new record of $10.9B in revenue.

Cook shared on the earnings call that the company saw its monthly active user rate for Apple News hit 85M. Apple News rolling out to more countries will also help drive growth. Apple is also rumored to be planning a paid news subscription service launching as early as this spring.

Apple Pay also saw strong growth with 1.8B transactions during 2018, which was up 100% YoY. The company continues to expand the platform with promotional deals, ads, partnerships with city transportation authorities, and more.

Cook said that Apple Music now has 50M paid subscribers. We heard last summer that the service was at 40M paid subscribers, a growth of 10M in around six months.

Another big stat that Cook shared was the number of currently active Apple devices. Last year, there were 1.3 billion active devices, with the latest update showing growth of 100M to 1.4B. For more perspective, that’s 40% growth for total active devices since 2016 when the company hit the 1 billion device mark.

