Apple News expanding to Canada with upcoming iOS 12.2 update

Apple released the first iOS 12.2 developer beta today, and in tow is support for Apple News in Canada, finally branching out from the initial launch countries: US, UK and Australia.

The update supports both English and French, and Apple notes that “readers can experience a bilingual experience when they follow a channel in a second language.”

Previously, tinkering with your regional settings on iOS or Mac would be required to access Apple News outside of the three supported areas.

The full iOS 12.2 release notes regarding the Canadian expansion follow,

Apple News will be available in Canada with iOS 12.2, and is now available for Canadian users on the developer beta. Apple News in Canada supports both English and French. Readers can access a bilingual experience when they follow a channel in a second language. Note: Publications in the beta do not reflect all content that will be available. Top Stories and Digests are not updated as frequently as they will be in the shipping product.

Increased global availability will help improve readership numbers on the platform, and presumably help Apple continue to expand its services division as iPhone sales continue to remain in question.

Are you someone in Canada who’ll start using Apple News now? Where would you like the service to expand to next? Let us know in the comments section down below! You can also search for ‘9to5Mac’ in Apple News to follow us!

