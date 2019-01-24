Facebook admits its photo-sharing app’s ‘Moment’ has passed, phasing out for lack of users

A scoop from CNET today says that Facebook will begin shutting down Moments on February 25 — an app launched to help simplify photo sharing between friends. Initially launched in 2015, the failing service saw exceedingly low usage by users, with data pointing to just 80,000 downloads in the previous month.

The premise of Moments was simple — share photos between groups of friends privately, circumventing a public Facebook sharing process or the hassle of group texting entire albums.

Facebook’s Rushabh Doshi, Director of Product Management for Moments, said the following in a statement to CNET,

We’re ending support for the Moments app, which we originally launched as a place for people to save their photos. We know the photos people share are important to them so we will continue offering ways to save memories within the Facebook app.

Facebook has been through a tough past year and a half. In December, it had to cleanup yet another privacy mess and explain why Netflix and Spotify were granted special permissions to users private messages. Just days prior, it had to admit to nearly 7 million users were affected by a photo sharing bug.

In September, they had to acknowledge a vulnerability ailing over 50 million users whose data could have been exposed to hackers.

At the very least, the company rolled out a feature to help you manage your time spent on the platform, though that does seem slightly contradictory…

How do you feel about the Moments app shutting down? Were you an active or former user? Let us know in the comments below.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: