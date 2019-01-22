Apple releasing watchOS 5.1.3, iOS 12.1.3 for iPhone, iPad and HomePod later today

Two weeks after releasing the latest watchOS 5.1.3 developer beta, Apple is releasing its final version for consumers later today. The release notes only mention bug fixes, but we’ll update if anything notable is discovered on the new release. iOS 12.1.3 is also coming out to all customers.

Apple is also going to release a new software update for the HomePod with iOS 12.1.3. This version of iOS has been in beta since December and it looks like it’s finally ready to be released for Apple’s smart speaker.

The release notes for this update mention a fix for a bug that could cause HomePod to unexpectedly restart and a fix for a bug where Siri would stop listening.

We’ll update this post with any news about the updates.

iPhone 12.1.3 release notes:

iOS 12.1.3 includes bug fixes for your iPhone or iPad.

This update:

Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet

Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)

Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

HomePod iOS 12.1.3 release notes:

This update includes general improvements for stability and quality.

Fixes an issue that could cause HomePod to restart

Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: