Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.2 and watchOS 5.1.3 developer betas today with ‘bug fixes’ 

[Update: Now available over-the-air with developer profiles installed. macOS 10.14.3 beta 1 and tvOS 12.1.2 beta 1 are also available for developers.]

Apple is releasing the first iOS 12.1.2 developer beta shortly following the official release of iOS 12.1.1 last week. watchOS 5.1.3 developer beta 1 for Apple Watch is also coming today. The release notes for the upcoming iOS developer beta only highlight bug fixes and performance improvements, but we’ll dig in and update if any notable changes are discovered.

It’s possible the new iOS 12.1.2 beta could include clues about the status on AirPower, Apple’s unreleased wireless charging mat, or even more evidence of the unannounced Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS — stay tuned.

At any rate, Apple has been more conservative with version numbers this year despite rolling out new features and improvements. Around this time last year, both iOS 11.1 and iOS 11.2 were released and iOS 11.3 would first appear in beta in late January.

This year, iOS 12 has been updated with Group FaceTime, Dual SIM support, and other notable changes as part of iOS 12.1 and iOS 12.1.1.

Here’s our hands-on video with the changes included in last week’s iOS 12.1.1 and watchOS 5.1.2 updates which are available for all customers:

We’ll update this post when iOS 12.1.2 beta is available and if any new changes are discovered upon installation.

