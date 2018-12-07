Exclusive: First look at unreleased Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, three models and 2018 release possible

Yesterday, we wrote about a new icon found on watchOS 5.1.2 showing a new model of Apple’s Smart Battery Case designed for new iPhone models such as the iPhone XS, XR and XS Max, which have no home button and the back camera in a vertical arrangement.

Today, we have obtained images that show a more clear picture of the new Smart Battery Case and also new information found in iOS that gives us an indication of Apple’s planned release schedule. There are images for three different models of the battery case: A2070, A2071 and A2171.

An interesting difference that can be seen on the new cases is how much more space the battery occupies in relation to the rest of the case, when compared to the old models which had a significant empty space at the bottom, creating a “chin”. This should give the new Smart Battery Case an increased battery capacity.

The reference to three model identifiers could indicate support for all three sizes of iPhones with no home button: 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.5-inch. If this is the case, it would be the first time Apple will offer the Smart Battery Case for its larger iPhones. Previously, the Smart Battery Case was not available for the plus-size iPhones.

Another identifier found in iOS gives us an indication that Apple plans to release these cases in 2018. We’re already approaching the end of the year, but it’s not unprecedented for Apple to release new products this time of year: the original Smart Battery Case was released in December 2015 and the AirPods were released in December 2016, so it’s still possible for Apple to release the new battery case this year.

Again, here is a comparison of the old model with the new one:

