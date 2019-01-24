Apple releasing first iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 developer betas today [U: Now available]

Update: Developer betas are now available including iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4, and Xcode 10.2 beta 1.

Now that Apple’s bug fix beta updates to iOS 12.1 are now available to all users, it’s time for the next big point release of iOS 12. Apple will release iOS 12.2 developer beta 1 today. watchOS 5.2 beta 1 for developers is also arriving today. The software update should be available at the top of the hour. We’ll update and report back any changes that we discover inside.

While updates like iOS 12.1.3 typically focus on bug fixes and security improvements, Apple sometimes uses updates like iOS 12.2 to introduce minor new features and changes before major new versions later in the year. iOS 12.2 could also include clues about rumored new devices, specifically new iPads.

Apple is rumored to be planning to release a new 10-inch iPad that could replace the current $329 9.7-inch iPad. A low-priced iPad mini 5 has also been rumored as a replacement for the years-old iPad mini 4. We’re also awaiting more clues about AirPods 2 and AirPower.

At any rate, we’ll update this story when iOS 12.2 developer beta 1 is released and highlight any new changes discovered on iPhone and iPad. Apple typically releases public beta versions for free a few days after developer beta versions of new software updates.

A $99/year developer account is required to access iOS developer betas. Apple’s developer program supports watchOS betas, while Apple’s public beta program is limited to iOS, tvOS, and macOS.

Update: The new developer betas are now available. These are the latest build versions:

iOS 12.2 beta 1 – 16E5181f

watchOS 5.2 beta 1 – 16T5181f

tvOS 12.2 beta 1 – 16L5181f

macOS 10.14.4 beta 1 – 18E174f

Xcode 10.2 beta 1 – 10P82s

