Digitimes: AirPower to be available ‘later in 2019,’ provide boost to certain suppliers

A new supply chain report from Digitimes today further suggests that AirPower is alive and launching this year. While the report doesn’t offer specific details, it says that AirPower will be available “later in 2019.”

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The report suggests AirPower’s launch is “imminent” and will happen “later in 2019.” The word choice here contradicts itself, but it’s a good indication that suppliers are still preparing for AirPower’s availability, despite worries Apple had canceled the product.

This tidbit of information comes as part of Digitimes’ look at how AirPower will boost certain suppliers, including Lite-On Semiconductor, which has reportedly been shipping GPP bridge rectifiers designed for AirPower for the last year:

Lite-On Semiconductor has been shipping GPP bridge rectifiers for use in the forthcoming AirPower for over a year, the sources indicated. Lite-On Semi continues to see its shipments for the wireless charging device remain insignificant, but shipments are expected to see a substantial rise later in 2019, the sources believe.

Today’s report is the latest piece of AirPower news to hit in recent weeks. Last weekend, a report suggested that AirPower is set to enter production this month. Further, Apple itself briefly mentioned AirPower in the description for the recently-launched Smart Battery Case’s description. Other mentions have also been found throughout Apple’s website.

AirPower was originally slated to launch in 2018, but Apple missed that deadline and has yet to address the wireless charging mat’s fate. If supply chain reports are to be believed, however, AirPower is still alive and well, and coming this year.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: