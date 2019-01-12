AirPower charging mat reportedly enters production after missing 2018 release [update]

While Apple has been silent on the fate of AirPower, a new report suggests the wireless charging mat has entered production. ChargerLab claims that manufacturer Luxshare Precision has started production of AirPower, suggesting the product has not been canceled. A follow-up update from ChargerLab indicates that Pegatron is starting mass production on January 21.

ChargerLab took to Twitter this weekend to say a “credible source in the supply chain” has informed it that AirPower production is underway. The tweet includes a screenshot of a conversation, presumably with the source, which corroborates the claims made in the tweet.

Luxshare is a regular partner of Apple’s, currently manufacturing AirPods and USB-C cables for the company. Interestingly, Bloomberg reported last year that Pegatron would be Apple’s partner on AirPower. Although it is possible that Luxshare could provide the components, while Pegatron handles assembly. Update: A second tweet from ChargerLab indicates that Pegatron is starting mass production on January 21, with the mat featuring three layers of coils inside.

ChargerLab does not make mention of a wireless charging case for AirPods, which Apple has also teased. The wireless charging case is required to allow AirPower to charge AirPods.

As with most AirPower reports, it’s worth treating this one with some skepticism. ChargerLab has successfully predicted Apple accessory launches in the past, though it has gotten some closer details incorrect at times.

Apple originally claimed at the iPhone X event in 2017 that AirPower would be released in 2018. Ultimately, 2018 came and went without Apple ever addressing AirPower’s fate. Ming-Chi Kuo reported in October that AirPower could launch during the first quarter of 2019.

