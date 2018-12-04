Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cables could launch earlier than expected in 2019

According to documentation by Chinese battery website ChargerLAB, Apple is planning on shipping the necessary Lightning components required to assemble USB-C to Lightning cables to hardware manufactures in as soon as six weeks. This news is in contrast to a previous report which said these cables wouldn’t be launching until mid-2019.

ChargerLAB’s documentation, shared with MacRumors, further states that the component will sell at $2.88 a piece, corroborating previous rumors of a higher cost than past USB-A connectors.

While prices of the standard Lightning cable will continue to drop in price over the coming weeks as third-party USB-C to Lightning cables begin to trickle into the market, USB-C will be your best bet if you’re looking to fast charge any of your newer iOS devices.

Apple has received its fair share of criticism over continuing to include just the standard 5W USB-A power brick in iPhone boxes. Although ChargerLAB previously reported on a redesigned 18W brick set to be bundled with the iPhone XS line, Apple retained the usual 5W brick.

MFi members can begin ordering the required C94 Lightning connector, with a 6 week lead time.

If accurate, this latest news means users will be able to select third-party options when buying USB-C to Lightning cables from all the big brands such as Mophie, Anker, Moshi, and more in early 2019.

Again, while prices initially may be higher, this will ultimately result in these cable costs trending downwards as more options saturate the market.

Do you already own an Apple-branded USB-C cable, or will you be picking one up when the third-party options finally release? Let us know in the comments below!

