‘AirPower Wireless Charging Mat’ was briefly mentioned in the iPhone XS Battery Case website description

The fate of AirPower continues to be an evolving mystery. The AirPower Wireless Charging Mat was mentioned briefly in the Apple Store description for the new Smart Battery Cases, and is still visible on the Malaysian Apple Store, via MacRumors.

Based on our tips, the Apple Store app included the words ‘AirPower Wireless Charging Mat’ for a fleeting minute when the battery cases went live last night.

The references were quickly pulled by Apple, except they seem to have forgotten about Malaysia. Now that this is gaining publicity, it will probably be removed from that region’s store metadata as well.

Originally spotted by Redditors in the Apple Store app

Clearly, Apple was expecting the AirPower mat to have been launched when the product marketing for these battery case accessories was written.

However, it is common knowledge that the AirPower project has faced repeated delays and the release keeps getting pushed back internally, having firmly missed its promised ‘2018’ window.

iPhone XS and iPhone XR packaging continues to make reference to the AirPower product as a possible charging method.

A recent report indicated that Apple was ready to move ahead with AirPower mat mass production, so hope is not lost yet for people holding out for Apple’s multi-device wireless charging pad.

That rumor suggested the mat was ramping production at Pegatron from January 21. If true, Apple should be officially announcing the launch of the product within a month from now.

