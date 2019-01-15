Apple officially releases Smart Battery cases for iPhone XS/Max/XR with Qi charging support

Apple today has officially released Smart Battery cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. This comes after 9to5Mac discovered various pieces of evidence within iOS hinting at the existence of such cases.

The cases are priced at $129 for all three phones. Further, the iPhone XS/Max/XR Smart Battery cases are available in white and black.

Apple touts that the new Smart Battery case for the iPhone XS adds 33 additional hours of talk time, 21 hours of internet use, and 25 hours of video. The iPhone XS Max case adds 37 hours of talk time, 20 hours of internet, and 25 hours of video playback. Finally, the iPhone XR Smart Battery case packs 39 hours of talk, 22 hours of web, and 27 hours of video.

Most notably, they also support Qi charging. This is how Apple describes the iPhone XS case:

The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers. You can charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time up to 33 hours, Internet use up to 21 hours, and even longer audio and video playback.* With the Smart Battery Case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left.

If you have an iPhone X, Apple does not list the iPhone XS Smart Battery as backward compatible with the iPhone X. This is likely due to the camera bump on the iPhone XS being slightly taller than on the iPhone X.