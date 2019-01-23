Apple promoting Apple Pay Cash in Messages with new ‘They send, you spend’ ads

Apple has a new advertising campaign called ‘They send, you spend’ that highlights the newest Apple Pay features: Apple Pay Cash and Apple Pay in Messages. The campaign includes three micro-ads so far, demonstrating how fast and simple Apple Pay features can be.

Apple Pay Cash lets you keep a real cash balance on a virtual debit card in Apple’s Wallet app. You can spend your balance in apps or in stores that accept Apple Pay, or you can transfer your balance to an existing bank account.

Apple Pay in Messages lets you transfer money from an Apple Pay-enabled card or your Apple Pay Cash balance. Both features are limited to the United States for now as they rely on Apple’s banking partner Green Dot behind the scenes.

Apple’s new short clip ads promote how Apple Pay in Messages and Apple Pay Cash can work together for sending money that can be spent in stores using the iPhone. Check out the clips:

Apple’s mobile payment service has been in the news this week thanks to new merchant and bank partners across the U.S. and globe. Target and Taco Bell will soon work with Apple Pay in the United States, marking 74 out of the top 100 U.S. merchants on board with Apple Pay. And in Australia, CommBank turned on support for Apple Pay after being one of the last major holdouts in the country.

