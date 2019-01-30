From Friday, Apple Music subscribers can stream music with no WiFi fees on American Airlines domestic flights

Apple and American Airlines have partnered to offer customers access to Apple Music in the sky, with no added fees. As long as you are subscribed to Apple’s $9.99/month subscription service, you will be able to stream your music on American Airlines flights without having to pay for WiFi access.

The deal means Apple Music subscribers can access their library, discover new music and listen to Beats Music in the air without paying more on any American Airline domestic flight that features Viasat satellite WiFi.

The deal extends to any Apple Music client you can use on a plane; iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, or Android device.

To take advantage of the feature, it should be a seamless experience for travellers. Just connect to the plane’s Viasat WiFi system and log in with your Apple Music account. If you don’t have an account, users can start their free three-month trial right there in the sky.

Apple Music Vice President Oliver Schusser said Apple is excited to offer Apple Music in even more places.

“For most travelers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music. “With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places. Subscribers can stream all their favorite songs and artists in the air, and continue to listen to their personal library offline, giving them everything they need to truly sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.”

This is the first time Apple Music has partnered with an airline, but it probably won’t be the last. Find out more here . The free WiFi for Apple Music on American Airlines begins this Friday, February 1st.

American Airlines says that they have 570 aircraft planes fitted with WiFi and it will roll out to all domestic aircraft by the middle of 2019.