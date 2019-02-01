Apple holding special Today at Apple sessions as part of its participation in Heart Month

Apple is holding special Today at Apple sessions at three major US Apple Stores as part of its participation in Heart Month.

The events are in addition to the Apple Watch Activity Challenge which begins on February 8 …

NordVPN

During Heart Month, Apple will offer an Activity Challenge on Apple Watch and heart health events in Apple Stores in San Francisco, Chicago and New York to educate consumers on their heart health and encourage them to get active and live a better day […] Apple will host special Today at Apple sessions, “Heart Health with Apple,” in stores in New York, Chicago and San Francisco with celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins, Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health, Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, Jay Blahnik, senior director of fitness for health technologies, and Julz Arney and Craig Bolton from the Apple Fitness Technologies team. Attendees will hear a discussion about heart health and participate in a new Health & Fitness Walk, which was co-created with Jeanette for participants to take a brisk walk with Apple Watch around their community.

Apple says it hopes both challenges and talks will inspire people to get more active.

“Apple Watch users have told us since the beginning it has motivated them with everything from Activity Sharing to Challenges to all of the different workouts available all right from the wrist,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for health technologies. “We hope this Activity Challenge and these conversations about heart health will motivate more customers to make regular physical activity a part of their lives.”

The three sessions are:

San Francisco: Apple Union Square, February 11, 2019, 6 p.m.: Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, Julz Arney

Apple Union Square, February 11, 2019, 6 p.m.: Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, Julz Arney New York: Apple Williamsburg, February 21, 2019, 4:30 p.m.: Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, Jay Blahnik

Apple Williamsburg, February 21, 2019, 4:30 p.m.: Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, Jay Blahnik Chicago: Apple Michigan Avenue, February 27, 2019, 6 p.m.: Dr. Sumbul Desai, Nancy Brown, Jeanette Jenkins, Craig Bolton

You need to visit apple.com/today or tap the Sessions tab in the Apple Store App to register for any of the events. Although these special events are limited to the three stores, Apple has significantly expanded its Today at Apple program worldwide.

The Apple Watch Heart Month challenge is to close your 30-minute Exercise ring every day between February 8th through February 14th. That will get you a special award in the Activity app, and unlock custom animated stickers you can send in Messages.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Photo: Shutterstock

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: