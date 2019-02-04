Anker opens pre-sale for its first MFi Lightning to USB-C cable, shipping later this month

- Feb. 4th 2019 2:18 am PT

Apple is finally opening up the MFi program for third-parties to make Lightning to USB-C accessories. Renowned Apple accessory maker Anker says it will be launching its USB-C to Lightning cable later this month, the first to market.

The company announced that the PowerLine II USB-C Cable with Lightning Cable is now available to preorder on its website. It says it can survive 12,000 bends and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The cable costs $15.99 (a few dollars cheaper than the Apple official cable) and orders start shipping at the end of February. Anker first previewed its cable at CES, at the time slated for a March launch, but did not share pricing details at the time.

Many customers want USB-C cables simply to be able to plug in to their latest MacBook Pro or iPad Pro without a dongle, but USB-C Lightning also enables Type C Power Delivery. This allows for fast-charging on the latest iPhone models — read more about that here.

It has taken awhile for Apple to certify third-party Lightning to USB-C cables, but finally the floodgates will open up, offering some cheaper alternatives to Apple’s first-party option with the same guarantee of iOS device compatibility.

