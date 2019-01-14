Anker unveils MFi USB-C to Lightning cables slated for March, Kickstarter-backed alternative promised for April

Last year we learned that Apple would be opening up its MFi program to USB-C/Lightning cables so third-parties can expand the options on the market (and offer cheaper alternatives). After seeing a preview of Belkin’s upcoming cables, Anker is out today with details about its options that will be arriving in March. Also, a lesser-known brand has just successfully met its funding goal on Kickstarter for a line of durable, braided nylon USB-C to Lightning cables and is promising to ship them by April.

Veteran Apple accessory maker, Anker, has given us a look at its MFi USB-C to Lightning cablse that are slated to launch in March. The Powerline and Powerline+ USB-C to Lightning cables will focus on durability.

Anker’s first lineup of USB-C to Lightning cables offers some of the most durable cables for iPhone users. The Powerline+ USB-C to Lightning features a cable encased in an aluminum shell and reinforced with Anker’s famous braided nylon, making it the toughest cable for the home or on the go. The second option is the standard Powerline version, a USB-C to Lightning cable covered with aramid fiber for extra strength and a bend lifespan of over 5X higher than any other cable in the market.

The new additions to Anker’s Powerline series will come in 3- and 6-foot lengths and be available in March, which may mean it beats Belkin and others to market. Pricing hasn’t yet been confirmed for these cables.

Anker is also set to launch its USB-C to Lightning audio adapter in April:

We are also excited to unveil the launch of Anker’s first USB-C to Lightning audio adapter, made for those audiophiles who don’t want to let go of their wires. This adapter allows iPhone users to conveniently use Apple Lightning EarPods, Beats urBeats3, and MFi-certified Lightning to listen to music on Macs with USB-C ports as well as the latest iPad Pro.

Eastern Collective makes a line of Lightning cables and more with a variety of colored nylon woven designs. The latest product from the company is the USB-C to Lightning Cascade Cable. It was quickly crowdfunded on Kickstarter starting with a pledge of $22. That offers backers one of the new USB-C to Lightning cables. Apple’s 2m (6 foot) version goes for $30-$35, and Eastern Collective says their cables are much more durable.

Cascade Cable USB-C to Lightning Highlights:

MFi (Made for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch)

6 feet long

Durable braided nylon design

Slim connector means it works with almost all cases

Multiple colors: black/gray, blue/red, green/yellow/blue, and black/red/blue

With 36 days left to go, Eastern Collective has raised over $10,000 on a $8,000 goal. The plan is to ship the new USB-C to Lightning cables to backers by April with final pricing after the campaign to land at $30.

Keep in mind there aren’t any guarantees when supporting a company’s crowdfunding campaign. But Eastern Collective looks to be in good shape to follow through with its plan. MFi USB-C to Lightning cables will also start landing from Belkin and many other manufacturers later this spring and summer.

