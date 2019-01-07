Belkin expands BOOST UP charger lineup, Wemo HomeKit switches, mesh Wi-Fi offering, more

Belkin, which also controls the brands Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn, is debuting a new series of accessories and connected home products at CES 2019. This year’s lineup is the first shown off since Belkin’s merger with Apple supplier Foxconn in 2018.

First from Belkin is a new set of Lightning connector-equipped headphones called ROCKSTAR. The MFi certified earbuds have silicone ear tips and are sweat and water resistant. The Lightning model will be available in summer, and a USB-C version is coming later this year.

Belkin is also expanding its BOOST UP line of charging accessories with new USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning cables. The company says these cables have been re-engineered to “maximize cable durability and strength,” and include a leather strap to organize cables and prevent tangles. The cables will be available in 4, 6, and 10 ft. lengths and come in either black or white. Availability begins this spring for $24.99 – $34.99.

In addition to the cables, several new chargers are coming in spring. We previously reviewed Belkin’s Wireless Charging Dock for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The BOOST UP USB-C Car Charger + Cable and USB-C Home Charger + Cable offer QuickCharge 4+ technology and are compatible with all QuickCharge and Power Delivery devices up to 27W. A 4 ft. USB-C cable is included, and the chargers start at $39.99.

The BOOST UP Power Bank USB-C 20K + Cable uses Power Delivery 2.0 30W to enable fast charging of the newest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The power bank also supports the MacBook and Nintendo Switch, and an additional device can be charged via a 12W USB-A port. It will be priced at $129.99.

For HomeKit users, new Wemo light switches are debuting in 2019. Belkin first brought HomeKit support to its Wemo line at CES last year in the form of the Wemo Bridge, but these latest products offer native HomeKit compatibility with Apple’s software authentication and don’t require the use of other hardware. The switches enable home lighting control from the wall, your phone, or through Siri. Availability begins spring-summer 2019 for $39.99-$49.99 depending on the switch.

Finally, from Linksys comes a new mesh Wi-Fi router, the MAX-STREAM AC2200. Mesh Wi-Fi uses nodes around your home to deliver faster speeds and more coverage. Since the discontinuation of Apple’s AirPort line last year, solutions like the Linksys Velop system have become popular alternatives.

2019’s new router offers Tri-Band Wi-Fi and MU-MIMO technology to deliver speeds up to 2.2Gbps. Velop nodes can be added for additional coverage. The router can be set up using the Linksys app on your iOS device.

