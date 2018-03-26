Report: Apple supplier Foxconn to acquire accessory maker Belkin for $866M

- Mar. 26th 2018 7:45 pm PT

View Comments

A Hong-Kong based subsidiary, FIT Hon Teng, of Taiwan-based iPhone supplier Foxconn is looking to acquire Belkin, a well-known iPhone accessory maker.

Financial Times reports that the Foxconn subsidiary will be purchasing Belkin International for $866M. The announcement was made on Tuesday, and FIT will acquire Belking by way of a merger. The acquisition of Belkin includes Linksys, Phyn and Wemo.

FIT plans on creating a smart home business with Belkin, possibly creating products that work with HomeKit, as well as other smart home ecosystems such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home. With the merger, FIT will own all 700 of Belkin’s patents, which will help leverage FIT in the future.

Belkin has been well known in the Apple space, making various accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Macs, including cases, screen protectors, and even dongles for both the USB-C, and Lightning ecosystem of devices. The company recently announced a line of new wireless chargers for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X that come in various options such as a dual charging pad.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Foxconn

Foxconn
Belkin

Belkin

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.