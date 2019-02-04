[Update: Now available at Apple Stores] Video: First look at Lume Cube AIR VC, a video lighting solution for FaceTime

When it comes to FaceTime chats and video conferencing, it can be difficult to position your device in a way that creates a flattering and professional representation of yourself. It’s even tougher to compose a properly lit scene in rooms that may have limited lighting. Video accessory maker Lume Cube is hoping to change that with its new Lume Cube AIR VC, a video lighting solution that mounts right on your devices.

Update: Lume Cube AIR VC is now available at select Apple Stores along with Apple’s online store for $79.95.

The Lume Cube AIR VC was shown off for the first time at CES Unveiled, an annual showcase of new products held before the opening of CES in Las Vegas. We stopped at the Lume Cube booth to see the new lighting rig in person.

The light itself is tiny — just 1.6 x 1.6 x 1.1 inches — and mounts on any iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, and generally any surface suitable for its included suction cup mount. The light offers a 5700K daylight balanced color temperature, 400 LUX at 1M power and a 60-degree beam angle. Users can control the device using the Lume-X iOS app and charge the light over USB while in use. White and warming diffusers are included in the box.

We’ve previously taken a look at Lume Cube’s Apple-exclusive Creative Lighting Kit and the original Lume Cube AIR. The Lume Cube AIR VC is available now and retails for $79.95.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

