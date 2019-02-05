Apple releasing second iOS 12.2 public beta today, update includes new Animoji characters

If you just can’t wait to try out the latest Animoji characters on iOS 12.2 beta, then you’re in luck today. Apple is releasing the second iOS 12.2 public beta around the top of the hour, and the second pre-release version of the upcoming software update introduces the new shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — plus a few more changes.

iOS 12.2 beta 2 also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:

New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center

New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface

New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings

More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions

Updated details button in Wallet card UI

Tap a transaction for more detail

Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows

Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings

Air Quality Index reading in Maps

Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS

Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search

Apple News in Canada

Keyboard color picker

Inline Safari music playback

Album name full song search results in Music app

Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 developer beta below:

Check out our coverage from yesterday to see all the changes included in iOS 12.2 beta 2 for developers. If you’re not a developer and still want to test drive the pre-release version of iOS, you can join Apple’s public beta program for free at beta.apple.com. Public beta versions of tvOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 are also likely coming today.