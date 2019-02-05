Apple releasing second iOS 12.2 public beta today, update includes new Animoji characters

If you just can’t wait to try out the latest Animoji characters on iOS 12.2 beta, then you’re in luck today. Apple is releasing the second iOS 12.2 public beta around the top of the hour, and the second pre-release version of the upcoming software update introduces the new shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — plus a few more changes.
iOS 12.2 beta 2 also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:
- New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center
- New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface
- New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings
- More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions
- Updated details button in Wallet card UI
- Tap a transaction for more detail
- Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows
- Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings
- Air Quality Index reading in Maps
- Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS
- Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search
- Apple News in Canada
- Keyboard color picker
- Inline Safari music playback
- Album name full song search results in Music app
Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 developer beta below:
Check out our coverage from yesterday to see all the changes included in iOS 12.2 beta 2 for developers. If you’re not a developer and still want to test drive the pre-release version of iOS, you can join Apple’s public beta program for free at beta.apple.com. Public beta versions of tvOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 are also likely coming today.