Apple releasing iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 developer beta 2 later today [U: Now available]

Update: The second iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2, and macOS 10.14.2 betas are now available. Apple also has new betas for its Classroom apps.

Apple will be releasing the second developer betas of iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 later today. On the first iOS 12.2 developer beta, we found evidence of a new generation of AirPods with voice-activated Hey Siri, the Apple News Premium subscription service, new iPads and iPod touch that could be released with this update, and many other changes and improvements.

The release notes for today’s update only mention bug fixes. We’ll update this post if anything interesting can be found on the new beta.

This update may or may not include the fix for the FaceTime eavesdropping bug, which Apple promised to fix on an update to the general public this week, probably iOS 12.1.4.

Here’s what we found in the first beta:

New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center

New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface

New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings

More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions

Updated details button in Wallet card UI

Tap a transaction for more detail

Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows

Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings

Air Quality Index reading in Maps

Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS

Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search

Apple News in Canada

Keyboard color picker

Inline Safari music playback

Album name full song search results in Music app

Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 beta:

What’s new in beta 2?

iOS 12.2 beta 2 includes the AirPlay icon on the Now Playing tile now. Replaces the )) icon. Before:

And after:

Apple also has new betas of Classroom 2.0 for Mac and Classroom 3.0 for iPad:

Classroom, originally released on iOS for iPad, is now available on macOS with the same great feature set. Classroom turns your Mac into a powerful teaching assistant, helping a teacher guide students using iPad devices through a lesson, see their progress, and keep them on track. With Classroom, you can easily launch the same app on every student iPad at the same time or launch a different app for each group of students. Classroom helps teachers focus on teaching so students can focus on learning.

The new Classroom 3.0 beta is available with a TestFlight invitation and supports managing student Macs and navigating to deep links in ClassKit-compatible apps, according to Apple.

Animoji on iPhone and iPad also gains four new animals: iOS 12.2 beta 2 includes four new Animoji: a giraffe, shark, owl, and warthog