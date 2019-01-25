iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod Touch model

Jan. 25th 2019

Earlier today we reported new iPad models being registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The registration indicates that Apple plans on releasing new iPad models sometime this year.

Now, Steve Throughton-Smith reports that there are four new iPad models referenced in the latest iOS 12.2 beta. The four iPad models are referenced as iPad11,1, iPad11,2, iPad11,3 and iPad11,4 and represent Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variations. There’s currently no indication the new devices will include Face ID.

What’s even more interesting is a reference to a new iPod Touch model identifier, iPod9,1, which apparently does not have any sort of biometric authentication such as Face ID or Touch ID. We recently reported that Apple planned to release a new iPod Touch model in 2019. The 6th generation iPod touch was released in 2015 and Apple continues to sell it for $199 with 32GB of storage. The introduction of a new model this year would make this the first update in nearly four years.

