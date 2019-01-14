Report: Apple developing new iPod touch, 2019 iPhones could switch to USB-C

According to a new report from supply chain blog Macotakara, Apple could be in the process of developing a revised iPod touch. Further, the report says the 2019 iPhone might make the jump to USB-C, just like the 2018 iPad Pros.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The report is rather vague, with Macotakara citing supply chain sources. Details on what changes a new iPod touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update. The 6th generation iPod touch was released in 2015 and Apple continues to sell it for $199 with 32GB of storage.

Theoretically, an entry-level iPod touch would be a way for Apple to continue to grow its install base and thus its Services segment. Having more iOS users means there are more users able to pay for iCloud storage, use Apple Music, and use the App Store and iTunes Store. The iPod touch would likely target younger users who aren’t yet ready for a smartphone.

Apple discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle in 2017, meaning the iPod touch is the sole iPod still sold by Apple today.

The report goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones “might” make the switch to USB-C, following in the footsteps of the 2018 iPad Pros. While we’ve heard scattered reports over the last several years that the iPhone would eventually adopt USB-C, details remain sparse.

Further, Macotakara says that “those who are working on” the iPhone’s USB-C transition indicate it has not yet reached the reference design stage. This could suggest that the transition will miss the 2019 iPhone refresh. Macotakara has a decent track record, but like most supply chain sources, can struggle with details such as timing.

What do you think of these rumors? Would you be interested in a refreshed iPod touch or an iPhone with USB-C connectivity? Let us know down in the comments.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: