What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 1? [Video]

Apple today released the first developer beta for iOS 12.2. The update is loaded with several new features and changes that are worthy of discussion. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough for a look at what’s new in this exciting iOS 12.2 beta update.

What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 1?

New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center

New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface

New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings

More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions

Updated details button in Wallet card UI

Tap a transaction for more detail

Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows

Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings

Air Quality Index reading in Maps

Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS

Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search

Apple News in Canada

Keyboard color picker

Inline Safari music playback

Album name full song search results in Music app

iOS 12.2 changes and features

Needless to say, iOS 12.2 is a big update with several new noteworthy features. My favorite feature is easily the new ability to input search suggestions without submitting a search. Chrome for iOS has been able to do this for years now, so it’s about time for Safari to implement this feature.

What’s your favorite new addition to iOS 12.2 beta 1? Sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts.