Hands-on: macOS 10.14.4 beta 1 streamlines Safari AutoFill with support for Touch ID

Apple yesterday released macOS 10.14.4 beta 1 to developers. We’ve already run through all of the changes in iOS 12.2 beta 1, and now it’s been discovered that macOS 10.14.4 includes support for Safari AutoFill with Touch ID.

AutoFill in Safari allows you to save time by automatically inserting things like your address, name, password, and more on websites. In the current stable version of macOS, however, Safari AutoFill requires you to manually pick what data you want to enter, and does not require authentication.

In macOS 10.14.4 beta 1, though, Apple has expanded Safari AutoFill to support Touch ID. This does two things: improves your security as passwords and addresses now require Touch ID authentication, and it simplifies your workflow.

Here’s how it works. On a site that requires you to log in or input things like your address, clicking into such a field will display the normal dropdown list of options. The top option, however, shows a Touch ID logo. As long as you’re clicked in the first field, there’s nothing else you have to do to sign-in.

It’s a pretty nice feature. Simply place your finger on the Touch ID button, and you’ll automatically be logged in. You don’t even have to click the sign in/log in button on the site. This change was first spotted by iMore, and we’ve confirmed its existence.

Of course, to use this feature, you must have a Touch ID-enabled Mac. This currently consists of the MacBook Pro as well as the 2018 MacBook Air. The setting is accessible via Safari > Preferences > AutoFill.

macOS 10.14.1 is currently in developer beta testing. The Safari Autofill with Touch ID feature is also available in the latest version of Safari Technical Preview, which is available on Apple’s developer website.

