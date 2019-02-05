Apple shares new video about Smart HDR with ‘Shot on iPhone’ short film director Jia Zhangke

Apple has shared a new video on its YouTube channel this evening featuring director Jia Zhangke talking about Smart HDR. Last month, Apple shared a Shot on iPhone video directed by Zhangke in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Today’s video highlights Smart HDR, with Zhangke explaining how the feature is helpful in capturing details in highlights and shadows. The video, which feature English subtitles, walks users through the process of using Smart HDR on their iPhone XS:

Acclaimed film director Jia Zhangke discusses the importance of capturing details in highlights and shadows through Smart HDR with iPhone XS. Use Smart HDR to enhance the taste of home, and your memories, this Chinese New Year.

Watch the full video below, and relive Apple’s other Chinese New Year efforts at the links below.

