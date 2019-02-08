9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $330, ecobee4 HomeKit Thermostat $204, Kensington MacBook Briefcase $30, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2-08-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi gets a $150 discount to $799 shipped

Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad, deals from $255

HomeKit compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)

Carry your MacBook & iPad in style w/ Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100)

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off for just $20 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)

Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)

Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)

Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $218.50 at various retailers (Reg. $279+)

iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery

The highly-rated Kingdom Rush Vengeance now matching all-time low on iOS at $3 (Reg. $5)

Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes

Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail store to showcase its miniature computers

How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles