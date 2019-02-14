9to5Toys Lunch Break: Up to $400 off MacBooks, Philips Hue Lights from $24, Elevation Lab iPhone Dock4 $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale: up to $400 off MacBooks, $150 off iPad Pro, HomePod, TVs, more
Take $300 off the latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in various colors, now $999 (Tax select states)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)
Save up to 25% off Philips Hue lights, starter kits and more with deals from $24
Elevation Lab’s Dock4 delivers a sleek home for your iPhone, exclusive deal at $30 (Reg. $50)
Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500
Amazon slashes $80+ off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB iPad: Wi-Fi $249, Cellular from $375
AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service
Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more
Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more
Pair your AirPods with the $34 Twelve South AirFly Transmitter for easy 3.5mm connections
Twelve South’s Inspire Mac Candle completes your Apple setup for $24 via Amazon
The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- Civilization VI for Mac is now matching its all-time low at $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- The stellar Shadowmatic iOS puzzler is now 50% off via the App Store: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Tactical iOS card game Age of Rivals now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
Hands-on: WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
WD’s 10TB Easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundle falls to lowest price yet at $170 (Reg. $300)
- Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver comes with a $130 GC at $399 ($529 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Sony Water-Resistant Sport Bluetooth Earbuds $98 shipped, more
- Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera arrives with a slimmed down body, 4K, and more
- Stream your favorite content with Amazon’s $25 Fire TV Stick (Orig. $40)
- Outfit your front door w/ a smart lock from $119: Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt Set $199, more
- Does your gamer have everything? They probably don’t have these bespoke items from $10
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider $23, Undertale $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R-TYPE II, The Inner World, more
- Bridge Constructor iOS and Mac games are on sale from just $1 today (50% off)
- Bandai announces new Imperial Star Destroyer Model Kit, its first 1/5000 Star Wars recreation
- Get rid of that deep fryer for a healthier choice: Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer for $55 (Reg. $90+)
- Ninja’s Smart Touch Screen Blender is yours for just $62 shipped today (Reg. $100+)
- Refresh your bed sheets with today’s Gold Box: 1,500 thread count options from just $15
- Black + Decker’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker w/ ‘Sneak-a-Cup’ feature now $20 shipped for today only
- Drift and power slide with Huffy’s $99 Electric Green Machine Ride-On Trike (Reg. $230)
- Keep yourself organized with the Brother P-Touch Label Maker for $20 (Reg. up to $35)
- Dyson’s Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vac is now just $200 shipped (Reg. $300+, Today only)
- L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale takes 25% off your order, including duck boots, outerwear, more
- Vineyard Vines Presidents’ Day Sale cuts an extra 30% off already-reduced items from $41
- Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Sale refreshes your handbags, apparel & more w/ an extra 30% off
- Stay comfortable in Crocs with 25% off sitewide for Presidents’ Day, deals from $22
- This weekend only, Lacoste Presidents’ Day Sale takes an extra 20% off sale items from $34
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more
Super Impulse’s upcoming Micro Arcades are the size of a mere credit card
Walmart’s new modern home line refreshes your space with furniture, decor & more from $20
- Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates water through your bed to maintain just the right temperature
- The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know
- Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required
- Macally launches ergonomic mice to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30
- Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
- Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior
- Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damages to Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint
- Monoprice brings 10G Ethernet to your Mac w/ new Thunderbolt 3 Adapter
- Amazon Live is the company’s attempt at a QVC-like live streaming
- Apex Legends hit 10 million players in 3 days, but can it catch up with Fortnite?
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list has you covered
- Cinemark launches Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Future interactive VR experience
- Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
- Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes
- Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail store to showcase its miniature computers
- How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles
- Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more
- Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line is perfect for apartment living
- New Titanfall game scheduled for 2019, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases in the fall, more
- Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
- Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
- Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the da