UAG launches translucent iPad case with adjustable stand, Apple Pencil holder, military-grade protection, more

Popular iPad and iPhone accessory maker UAG is out today with a new translucent case for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 5th and 6th generation 9.7-inch iPads, and the iPad Air and Air 2. The new Plyo Series offers solid military-grade protection, an adjustable stand, a textured grip, Apple Pencil storage, and more.

UAG announced the news today in a press release about expanding its Plyo Series from iPhone to iPad:

Designed for the Apple 9.7-inch iPads, the Plyo Series offers lightweight materials and a minimal aesthetic to keep you focused on your next performance. The composite construction combines an impact resistant core with air soft corners. Making it the slimmest offering, while still meeting UAG’s renowned Military Grade protection.

Plyo Series for 9.7-inch iPads highlights

Impact-resistant

Tactile grip

Adjustable stand

Apple Pencil holder

Folio Cover with Auto Wake/Sleep function*

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

The Plyo Series comes in the one translucent colorway called “Ice” and is priced at $70. It’s available now for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 5th and 6th generation 9.7-inch iPads, and the iPad Air and Air 2.

UAG also offers the translucent Plyo cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, the colorful XR, and more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: