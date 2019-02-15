9to5Toys Lunch Break: $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, AirPods $140, Logitech TV Bluetooth Keyboard $58, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale: up to $400 off MacBooks, $150 off iPad Pro, HomePod, TVs, more
Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500
Take $300 off the latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in various colors, now $999 (Tax select states)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)
Looking for AirPods? Costco currently has inventory on sale from $140
Logitech’s K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard drops to Amazon all-time low at $58.50 (Reg. $70)
Elevation Lab’s Dock4 delivers a sleek home for your iPhone, exclusive deal at $30 (Reg. $50)
AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service
Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more
Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more
Pair your AirPods with the $34 Twelve South AirFly Transmitter for easy 3.5mm connections
Twelve South’s Inspire Mac Candle completes your Apple setup for $24 via Amazon
The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- Civilization VI for Mac is now matching its all-time low at $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- The stellar Shadowmatic iOS puzzler is now 50% off via the App Store: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Tactical iOS card game Age of Rivals now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
Hands-on: WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector goes anywhere with you for $390 (Reg. $470)
- Lenovo’s Smart Display returns to $100 for 8-inch, $150 for 10-inch (Reg. up to $250)
- The Roku Express makes any TV smart & has never been more affordable at $24
- Digitize your notes with Wacom’s Bamboo Folio Smartpad at $130 ($70 off, All-time low)
- Finally upgrade to OLED w/ Sony’s 55-inch 4K HDR TV at $1,699 (Reg. $2,300)
- Amazon has Edifier’s top-rated Bluetooth Bookshelf speakers on sale for $160 (Reg. $200)
- Fix any computer or smartphone w/ a 60-in-1 screwdriver set for $13 Prime shipped
- NETGEAR’s $45 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem saves you up $120 per year by ditching your ISP’s rental
- Smartphone Accessories: Joby Grip Tight Gorillapod Video Mount $15 shipped, more
- Save 50% on Mohu’s AIR 60-Mile Outdoor HDTV Antenna, now on sale for $50 shipped
- This Laptop Stand/Shelf Bundle is great for DJs & home studios, now just $20 (Reg. $100)
- NEOGEO Mini includes Fatal Fury, more and falls to its lowest price yet: $70 (Reg. $110)
- TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi 802.11ac Router includes a FREE $20 GC at $80 ($120 value)
- Clean messes w/ Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Vacuum for a new low of $160 ($300+ value)
- Here’s a brand new stainless steel 4-Slice Toaster Oven for just $20 shipped (Up to 50% off)
- Reebok gets you ready for spring workouts with 25% off sitewide from $34, this weekend only
- Add some bling to your PS setup: Gold Sony DualShock 4 Controllers at $45 (Reg. $65)
- Best Buy offers Gourmia’s 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker at $40 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Nike, Under Armour, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Devil Shard, Last Colossus, Phone Drive, more
- Converse revamps your sneakers & more with an extra 25% off with deals from $30
- Amazon discounts Reader’s Digest and many more print magazines to as low as $4 today only
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $40 or less, Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry New Dawn, more
- The white Sony Gold Wireless Headset hits one of its best prices yet: $70 (Reg. $100)
- adidas offers hundreds of items at up to 30% off + free shipping for Presidents’ Day
- Add Bluetooth to your existing car radio w/ this $7 AmazonBasics kit
- Today’s Gold Box has Garmin GPS Systems and Fitness Trackers from $50 (Cert. Refurb)
- Enjoy Belgian waffles at home w/ this non-stick rotating maker for just $17 Prime shipped
- These measuring cups offer an angled level to make guessing a thing of the past for $16
9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off for just $20 (Reg. $50)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- A $100,000+ transaction just made Super Mario Bros. the most expensive game ever sold
- LEGO debuts four new dinosaur-packed Jurassic World kits ahead of New York Toy Fair
- McIntosh’s new Wireless Loudspeaker System wields 650W, AirPlay 2, and Alexa compatibility
- Anthropologie x Joanna Gaines create a spring-ready collection from $38
- LEGO debuts new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets w/ iPhone companion app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
- Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more
- Super Impulse’s upcoming Micro Arcades are the size of a mere credit card
- Walmart’s new modern home line refreshes your space with furniture, decor & more from $20
- Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates water through your bed to maintain just the right temperature
- The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know
- Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required
- Macally launches ergonomic mice to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30
- Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
- Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior
- Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damages to Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint
- Monoprice brings 10G Ethernet to your Mac w/ new Thunderbolt 3 Adapter
- Amazon Live is the company’s attempt at a QVC-like live streaming
- Apex Legends hit 10 million players in 3 days, but can it catch up with Fortnite?
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list has you covered
- Cinemark launches Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Future interactive VR experience
- Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
- Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes
- Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail store to showcase its miniature computers
- How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles
- Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more