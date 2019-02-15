White House declares ‘national emergency’ using a (bad) screen-grab from Apple’s Notes app

The Internet responded with a mixture of incredulity and amusement after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced a ‘national emergency’ in the form of a screen-grab from Apple’s iOS Notes app …

NordVPN

Sanders tweeted the message, which was quickly recognized as a screen-grab.

Twitter users also noted that in using the built-in crop tool, the press secretary had also managed to accidentally select the markup tool, leaving a large dot in the middle of the message – just for an added impression of professionalism.

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

It didn’t take long before Twitter users responded. Like The Daily Show.

Nothing says “National Emergency” like the app you use to remind yourself to get bananas

And Sam Thielman.

I was told armageddon would have better graphics

Buzzfeed observes that Sanders is not alone in using the Notes app in this way. It did this, naturally enough, in the form of a Notes screen-grab.

The (non-)linked New York Times piece has a number of examples.

Others suggested it might have been worse: the message could have been written in Comic Sans. Or ASCII art.

Photo: Shutterstock

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: