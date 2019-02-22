9to5Toys Lunch Break: HomePod Refurb $235, Prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $699, MacBooks starting at $1,000, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple HomePod gets 1-day discount to $235 Prime shipped (Cert. Refurb, Reg. $349)
Bring home Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now up to $380 off (tax select states)
Today’s Gold Box has up to $600 off various MacBooks from $1,000 (Cert. Refurb)
Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits Amazon all-time low at $99 shipped (Reg. $129)
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models hit some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from $269
iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more
Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon
The iOS adventure game Paul Pixel is now matching its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $2)
- Get Parallels and $550 worth of apps from $50: 1Password, PDF Expert, Toolbox, many more
- The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- NOTE’d for iOS is now FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $2)
- Eradicate crime across the megacity of Edenbyrg in JYDGE for iOS: $3 (Reg. $9)
Best Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more
Hands-on: LEGO Forma Koi Fish makes a splash as the company’s first crowdfunded set
MORE NEW DEALS:
Tote your AirPods in Elago’s Hang Case w/ carabiner for $8 Prime shipped
- iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)
- Add two TP-Link Smart Plugs to your smart home for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- HP’s $60 Envy 5055 AiO Printer w/ AirPrint has your back through tax season (Reg. $105)
- Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station covers all of your energy needs at $94.50 (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $20, more
- Give your computer a boost w/ Samsung’s 500GB 860 EVO SSD at $69 (Reg. $85)
- LG’s 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor can be yours for a low of $70 (save $30+), 27-inch for $113
- Bring home a 49-inch 4K HDR Hisense Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports for $220 (Reg. $300)
- This 1500A car jump starter also has USB-C, more for $63 (Reg. $80+)
- PowerA Collector Nintendo Pin Sets from $7.50: Super Mario Heroes, Legend of Zelda, more
- Roborock’s Smart Robotic Vacuum takes care of spring cleaning at $247.50 (Reg. $330)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dr. Seuss sale, Crashlands, many more
- GameStop now offers up to $300 in store credit with PS4/Pro, Switch and Xbox One trade-ins
- Add a standing desk to your office w/ UPDESK Home at its lowest price ever: $520 (Reg. $595)
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle drops to $200 (Reg. $300) + up to $170 off Xbox One X, more
- Jockey Annual Winter Sale takes up to 75% off select styles of underwear & more
- Put a brand new CHEFMAN 4-Slice Toaster Oven on your countertop for $20 (Reg. $39)
- UGG discounts hundreds of winter boots, apparel, accessories & more from $9
- Liven up get-togethers with the Googly Eyes Drawing Game for $9 (Reg. up to $20)
- Express is currently marking down prices to $15 during its Between Seasons Sale
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 30th Anniversary (19 games) $48, Nioh $15, more
- Allen Edmonds Factory Seconds Event offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots, more
- Attention DIY’ers: The Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle is now $200 today only (Reg. $250+)
- Create eye-catching videos with CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro, now $79 (Orig. $179)
- Never worry about hot pots again w/ this 4-pack of silicone grips & trivets for $9 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The Ricoh GR III large-sensor compact camera arrives in March for $900
LEGO is firing on all cylinders with the release of its newest 1,470-piece 1960’s Ford Mustang kit
Just $99 gets you the new RemoBell S video doorbell w/ 3 FREE days of cloud storage
- Amazon Echo devices compared: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
- H&M’s new home collection looks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, priced from $6
- LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more
- Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives as AirPower competitor, available now
- Replicade brings new Asteroids and Dragon’s Lair Cabinets to Toy Fair
- How to keep your smart home online & safe during a power outage
- The new Varjo VR-1 Headset features a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI ‘Human-Eye’ resolution, more
- New Super Mario Maker 2 features include Cat Suits, new characters, much more
- Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7
- Nissan recycles old Leaf batteries for an upcoming Opus camping trailer
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, more at Toy Fair
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming system for kids
- Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model
- LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gear w/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299