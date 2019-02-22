Apple TV picks up Howard Stern show with updated SiriusXM app, no AirPlay required

SiriusXM is today rolling out an update to its iOS app with an updated user interface. Today’s update also brings the experience to owners of the Apple TV 4th generation and Apple TV 4K users, the company announced through a press release.

The SiriusXM app on Apple TV now matches the experience on subscribers’ iPhone, iPad and other mobile devices, and the web player on SiriusXM.com, which boasts capabilities that help users find more of what they like across SiriusXM’s 200+ channels.

In addition to being available on Apple TV, SiriusXM is also adding The Howard Stern Show to the app. Users had to previously AirPlay the show from the web to get access on their TV.

Howard Stern video is presented on the SiriusXM app to make it easy to discover and view some of the best content from the King of All Media.

SiriusXM currently offers more than 5,000 hours of on demand content across several genres including music, entertainment, sports, and talk shows.

The SiriusXM app for Apple TV is available as a free download the tvOS App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: