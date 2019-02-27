Today at Apple supports International Women’s Day with sessions highlighting creative achievements

Beginning in March, Apple will offer a unique collection of Today at Apple sessions in select retail stores around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019. The series, titled “Made by Women,” highlights creative achievements by and for women in various creative disciplines.

12" MacBook

Like all Today at Apple events, the sessions celebrating International Women’s Day are free to attend as space allows. It’s recommended that you sign up ahead of time on Apple’s website or the Apple Store app if you’re interested in joining.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s special sessions, 2019’s event calendar features performances, discussions, labs, and more hosted by artists and entrepreneurs with fresh perspectives to share. This year, Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga will also chat with vlogger Rhea Ellen in London to offer tips on public speaking and creative expression.

International Women’s Day, held annually on March 8th, was formed with the goal of empowering women and promoting gender parity. Apple will also offer a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge to mark the day, encouraging users to complete a 1 mile walk, run, or wheelchair workout.

Below, we’ve compiled the full event calendar of sessions hosted around the world. More sessions may be added in coming days. You can also check to see what’s available in your area on Apple’s website.

Apple Union Square, San Francisco

Apple Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

March 9th – Exclusive: Positive Reflections with Elise Swopes

Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple Covent Garden, London

Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Dubai Mall, Dubai

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: