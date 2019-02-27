Today at Apple supports International Women’s Day with sessions highlighting creative achievements

Beginning in March, Apple will offer a unique collection of Today at Apple sessions in select retail stores around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019. The series, titled “Made by Women,” highlights creative achievements by and for women in various creative disciplines.
12" MacBook
Like all Today at Apple events, the sessions celebrating International Women’s Day are free to attend as space allows. It’s recommended that you sign up ahead of time on Apple’s website or the Apple Store app if you’re interested in joining.
Following in the footsteps of last year’s special sessions, 2019’s event calendar features performances, discussions, labs, and more hosted by artists and entrepreneurs with fresh perspectives to share. This year, Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga will also chat with vlogger Rhea Ellen in London to offer tips on public speaking and creative expression.
International Women’s Day, held annually on March 8th, was formed with the goal of empowering women and promoting gender parity. Apple will also offer a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge to mark the day, encouraging users to complete a 1 mile walk, run, or wheelchair workout.
Below, we’ve compiled the full event calendar of sessions hosted around the world. More sessions may be added in coming days. You can also check to see what’s available in your area on Apple’s website.
Apple Union Square, San Francisco
- March 6th – Design Lab: Mapping Your Best Life with Zakiya Harris
- March 7th – Design Lab: Framing and Recording History with CCA
- March 9th – Music Lab: Songwriting Essentials with Jaylen Green
Apple Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica
- March 9th – Photo Lab: Taking Authentic Portraits with Zorah Olivia
- March 9th – Photo Walk: Exploring Alternate Histories with Maj Hasager
Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago
Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- March 6th – Music Lab: Creating Beats and Mixtapes with DJ Olivia Dope
- March 7th – Music Lab: Producing and Remixing Tracks with DJ Miss Milan
Apple Regent Street, London
- March 5th – Video Lab: Music Video Trailers with Shan Brown
- March 6th – Exclusive: Powering Diversity with The Other Box
- March 7th – Video Lab: Inspiring Women on Film with Eloise King
Apple Covent Garden, London
- March 4th – Exclusive: Shaping a Sound with Serine Karthage
- March 5th – Art Lab: Gender-Neutral Portraits with He.She.They.
- March 7th – Exclusive: Finding Your Voice with Julie Adenuga
Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris
- March 5th – Art and Design Lab: Offset Drawings with Anna Wanda Gogusey
- March 6th – Video Lab: Creating Visual Effects with Diane Sagnier
Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
- March 8th – App Lab: Design an App with Homage
- March 9th – Art Lab: Translating Emotions into Art with Marina A
Apple Dubai Mall, Dubai
- March 1st – Art Lab: Animation Techniques with Mouza Al Hamrani
- March 2nd – Music Lab: Songwriting with Shébani
- March 5th – Exclusive: Diverse Expressions with Female First Sessions
- March 9th – Exclusive: Live Podcast with When Women Win
If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: