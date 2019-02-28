Two as-yet-unannounced iPad models also appear in Indian regulatory database

As spotted by MySmartPrice, an Indian database is also surfacing model identifiers for as-yet-unannounced new iPad models as the units have received regional certification. The model identifiers A2124 and A2133 were first discovered in the Eurasian Economic Commission database last month.

Unfortunately, we can’t really draw any more details from this latest regulatory filing. They are merely listed under the Laptop / Notebook / Tablet category as a product manufactured by Foxconn in China and branded with an Apple logo.

It’s not clear exactly which new iPads these identifiers represent. Thanks to reports from Digitimes and analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo, we already know what is coming down the pipe.

There will be a new iPad mini and a new entry-level iPad with a ~10-inch display. The iPad mini 5 is expected to be an incremental spec bump update with almost no external design changes. The current fourth-generation iPad mini (first released in 2015) is sold in a 128 GB configuration for $399. The new iPad mini 5 is expected to tout a newer generation processor and a lower price point.

The $329 9.7-inch iPad will be replaced by a new model with a slightly larger 10.2-inch screen. This model will see at least some chassis design changes to accomodate the new screen, and could adopt some of the design language of the 2018 iPad Pro along the way. As well as the revised hardware, we would also internal expect component upgrades.

The 2018 iPad features an A10 chip, so it would be natural evolution for the 2019 iteration to feature an A11 chip. There’s also an outside chance that the 2019 iPad supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Both of these new iPads are expected to launch relatively soon, sometime in the first half of the year.