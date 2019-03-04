9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,500, Bose QC 35 SII Headphones $257, Samsung microSD Cards from $11, more
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take $299 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB, now on sale for $1,500 via Amazon
Bring home best in class ANC w/ the Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones: $257 (Reg. $349)
Samsung microSD cards are on sale from $11: 512GB $130 (Reg. $200), more
Grab OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for your iOS game library at $1 today (Reg. $5)
- Teach Your Monster to Read with this highly-rated iOS/Android app, now FREE (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV Media Players: 4K Stick $35 or Cube $60 Prime shipped
- Carry your 13-inch MacBook in this stylish leather messenger bag for $45 (Reg. $64+)
- Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 3-Coil 10W Qi Charging Pad $15 Prime shipped, more
- Honeywell’s $135.50 Thermostat works with Alexa for voice-controlled heating (Reg. $199)
- Nokia 9 PureView sports 5 cameras, now on sale w/ $100 worth of extras: $600 (Reg. $700)
- Give Chrome OS a whirl w/ Lenovo’s 14-inch USB-C Laptop at $149 (Reg. $179), more
- Score Marshall’s Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker with an Echo Input for $100 ($165 value)
- Add an extra layer of security to your home w/ the Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $211 (Reg. $279)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Outlet + Light Switch bundle hits $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- CyberPower’s 1350VA 8-Outlet Simulated Sine Wave UPS drops to $99 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Today only, Sharp’s 50-inch 1080p HDTV w/ Roku is down to $250 (Reg. $330)
- SoundPEATS Bluetooth headset Gold Box from $18, True Wireless Earbuds $37, more
- Grab a Nintendo Switch for just $267 shipped or a Smash Bros. bundle at up to $70 off
- YI’s Lite Action Camera brings 4K recording and a rugged design to your kit for $58 (Reg. $100)
- Save over 45% on Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Microphone at $70 shipped, today only
- GLAS Thermostat $230 ($88 off) or up to 22% off Nest bundles from $249
- Load up on Xbox credit today w/ these gift cards at 15% off, prices start from $21
- Armed with AirPlay & Dolby Atmos, Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver drops to $204 (30% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vocabulary, Fast Camera, more
- Make macOS more useful with ActiveDock for Mac $15 (Orig. $50)
- Xbox One X/S bundles are up to $180 off today, deals now starting from $200
- This Black + Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker is 50% off for today only: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Packable jackets from Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Hunter & more from $40 at Hautelook
- Get a proper night’s rest w/ this LectroFan Noise/Sound Machine from $27 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Mountain Hardwear’s March Deals offers 60% off top selling jackets, vests & more from $36
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $35 or less, Grand Theft Auto V $15, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up for Adventure Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $21
- Here’s 5.2 liters of highly-rated Air Fryer at just $55 shipped for today only (Reg. $73+)
- J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- Stay fit at work with the Health Kit-enabled Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical for $249 ($100 off)
- This Daewoo Retro Compact Fridge will stand out in your office or dorm: $200 (Reg. up to $250)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
- Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
- “Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
- Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NAS for Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50